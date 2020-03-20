Family of Kamduni Gangrape-murder Victim Demands Speedy Family of Kamduni Gangrape-murder Victim Demands Speedy Justice

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The hanging of four Nirbhaya case convicts on Friday in Delhi has its echo in West Bengal's Kamduni where friends and relatives of another gangrape and murder victim demanded speedy disposal of appeals of six convicts.

Soon after the December 16, 2012 incident of Nirbhaya, a 20-year-old college student was raped and killed by six men at Kamduni in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in June 2013, triggering outrage.

The trial court sentenced three of them to death and three others to life imprisonment in January 2016.

As the Delhi victim was named 'Nirbhaya', the Kamduni girl earned the name - 'Aparajita'.

Hailing the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts, he family members and friends said her tormentors should also meet the same fate.

"The trial court's verdict is yet to be implemented. The appeals made by the convicts have been pending in the high court for more than three years," the victim's brother said.

Six years have passed since the incident and people of Kamduni are still waiting for the culprits to be punished, he said.

"We demand quick and prompt steps by the state so that hearing takes place urgently. Our patience is running out. The soul of Nirbhaya has finally found solace, but what about my sister?" he told reporters here.

Mousumi Kayal, a close friends of the victim, said "We had been implicated in false cases. Our movement had been given political colour. But we only want justice for her."

Kayal, who became the face of protests demanding justice for her friend, had earned the wrath of the ruling Trinamool Congress which came to power two years before the incident trouncing the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

The incident happened in a farm on June 7, 2013, when she was returning home alone at Kamduni, about 50 kilometres from Kolkata, after appearing for an examination at her college. Her mutilated body was found the next morning. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)