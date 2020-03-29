FIR Against Officials of Private Firm in Noida for Hiding Travel History, Exposing Others to Coronavirus

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): An FIR will be registered against officials of a private company in Noida, who have tested positive for coronavirus, for hiding their travel history from the authorities, said District Magistrate BN Singh."The company is named Ceasefire, its owner and some other people had come from foreign countries and hidden their travel history. They later tested positive and due to this many employees of the company were exposed to the infection. These officials hid their travel history from the authorities and did not stay in self-quarantine. Therefore, we have issued orders to file an FIR against them," Singh told ANI here.The DM further urged people coming to India from foreign countries and their contacts to follow the guidelines issued by Centre and ICMR regarding self-quarantine."If they are feeling sick, they should reach out to the authorities, following which they will be tested for coronavirus and they will be asked to live in government quarantine facilities. These measures should be strictly followed. We also urge other residents to point out to such people to stay inside their homes. Be inside your homes, be a responsible citizen," he added.Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav had stated that 13 people from the company had tested positive for Coronavirus.Apart from this, the DM also said that taking note of the woes of many migrant labourers and daily wage workers he had taken action to ensure that no tenant can be thrown out by their landlords due to the inability to pay rent during the lockdown period.The DM also urged landlords to take note of the gravity of the situation and help the tenants in these testing times.Uttar Pradesh has so far 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. (ANI)

