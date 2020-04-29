First Coronavirus Case Reported from Karnataka's Davanagere

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Among 11 new COVID-19 positive cases that were reported in last 24 hours in Karnataka include the first case from Davanagere district, which was in the green zone before this case cropped up.A 35-year-old female from Davanagere who has a history of influenza-like illness has tested positive for coronavirus, as per Department of Health and Family Welfare.She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Davanagere.According to the latest media bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there are 534 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 20 deaths. 216 patients have been discharged so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)