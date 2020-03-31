Five Persons from Puducherry Who Visited Nizamuddin Markaz Isolated

Puducherry [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Five of the six people from Puducherry who had visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been isolated amid fears of them being infected with coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday."Total six persons from Puducherry visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, of which five persons have been kept under observation, they have been isolated. Further tests are being conducted," Narayanasamy said.At least 24 people staying at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier today.Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering held earlier this month. Six persons from Telangana, who attended the congregation, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday.The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

