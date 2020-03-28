Fleetwood Wants Ryder Cup to Be 'shining Light' After Virus

London, Mar 28 (AFP) Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a "shining light" for sports fans after the coronavirus.

Europe's clash with the United States is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in September.

That date remains in doubt due to the pandemic but Fleetwood, who hopes to be part of the European team, believes the showpiece event could serve as a welcome distraction.

"I think there are certain events that would be an amazing torch for a turn in how the world is getting on and the Ryder Cup would be one of them that is like a shining light at the end of the tunnel," Fleetwood told the BBC.

"It is obviously a very interesting one in terms of that qualification. For me I am fine if it stayed as it is at the moment so I don't mind either way if it was to be played.

"But it should take its full course. The Ryder Cup is an event people dream about and sometimes it can only happen once." The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed because of the health crisis, with doubts about the British Open going ahead as well.

"I think there are five events really, the majors and the Ryder Cup, whatever happens it is going to work around those events I would guess," Fleetwood said.

"And however that works I have no idea. Those are the ones that everybody will be keen to get going and we will see how that goes and how people plan that out.

"They are in constant conversations every day to see what the options are. Whatever happens I think those will be the ones that get put front in line." AFP

