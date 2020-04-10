Former Cricketer Jackie Du Preez Passes Away

Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI): The former Zimbabwean cricketer Jackie du Preez passed away on Thursday in Harare due to a long-standing heart condition, International Cricket Council (ICC) said. The leg-spinner played for South Africa in Zimbabwe's pre-independence days. He played two Tests for South Africa in 1967.Du Preez didn't represent South Africa thereafter but enjoyed a long and successful first-class career. He picked up 296 wickets in 120 first-class matches.He also enjoyed enough success with the bat so as to be labelled an all-rounder, scoring 4,063 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 23.76, including one century and 19 fifties.He later spent a period as a member of Zimbabwe Cricket's selection panel. (ANI)

