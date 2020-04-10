Former Hockey Player Ashok Diwan to Receive Immediate Medical Attention in San Francisco

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Indian hockey player Ashok Diwan, who is unwell and stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus crisis, will receive "immediate medical attention", the government has assured."Hockey Olympian Ashok Diwan is stranded in the US and is unwell. He reached out to @KirenRijiju through IOA," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted on Thursday."The Indian Embassy in San Francisco has been contacted, they're sending a doctor to attend to Mr. Diwan to ensure he receives immediate medical attention. @WeAreTeamIndia," it added.Diwan had sought help from the Sports Ministry after he had developed health problems. He was scheduled to fly back to India on April 20. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, his travel has been postponed. Diwan was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team. (ANI)

