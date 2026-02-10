West Kameng, February 10: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 12:58 am on Tuesday, officials said. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on X that the tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km at latitude 27.45° N and longitude 92.11° E. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Earlier, on July 28 last year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 18:36:23 Indian Standard Time (IST) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology. According to NCS, the earthquake location was at Latitude 27.06 N, 95.42 E, with a depth of 7 km.

