Four Journalists Home Quarantined

Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Four journalists of two news channels have been home quarantined in Kalaburagi after they came in contact with relatives of the recently deceased coronavirus victim, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Saturday.

"The journalists interviewed family members of the coronavirus patient who died later. So they have been home quarantined," he told reporters.

While two of the journalists worked for a Kannada TV news channel, the two cameramen worked for a local YouTube channel, sources said.

The 76-year-old man who died on March 10 in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus became India's first COVID-19 fatality.

