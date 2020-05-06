Four More Recover from Coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 6 (PTI) Four more people recovered from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, leaving only six active patients behind, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, they tested negative for the virus the second time on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said now only six patients are under treatment at the Begrajpur medical college.

Meanwhile, isolation centres in the district were raised to 19 from 16. As many as 4,453 people are under home isolation in Muzaffarnagar.

