G Kishan Reddy Adopts Village in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy today adopted the village of Gummudavelli in Kandukur Mandal in Rangareddy district and participated in several development programs."The Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that each MP choose a village and develop it," Reddy said.Subsequently, the Panchayat Office held a review meeting with other members of the Sarpanch on village development. In the village, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and the Ambedkar statue were unveiled. Minister Reddy participated in the meeting with the local government representatives and other government officials. A cheque of Rs 40 lakh was issued by the bank to the village's Self Help Group. Speaking on behalf of the people of the village, Minister Reddy said: "Today is just an introductory session. Development should be discussed in the village. The Modi government is committed to developing the village beyond the dreams of Gandhi. The village will work towards the development of agriculture and the development of youth and tribal minorities.""If the elders of the village were to sit down and discuss the politics of what our village should be, I am ready to do it," he added.Afterwards, Kishan Reddy went to Gummudavelli Tanda where tribal Lambadi women greeted him according to tradition. He had a meal with the tribals and inspected the special nursery which was set up as part of a greenhouse in the village of Gummudavelli. Afterwards, a special free home health camp was set up at Gummudavelli Central Primary School, where plants were planted and notebooks were distributed to students. (ANI)

