Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to Remain Closed for Visitors from Mar 19-29

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad will remain closed for visitors from March 19 to March 29 in order to control the spread of coronavirus."The Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad will remain closed for visitors from March 19 to March 29 in order to control the spread of coronavirus," said Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust in a statement. On Tuesday, the Gujarat government had stopped the online booking of entry tickets to the Statue of Unity in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.The viewing galleries were closed on March 17 so that the tourists do not gather at one place. However, those who have already booked tickets will be allowed to visit the galleries.The government has also stopped selling the tickets for Jungle safari and Zarwani camp. A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

