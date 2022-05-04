Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely happy as her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has become the top non-English film on Netflix globally. "It's amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I'm rendered speechless. I've always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude," Alia said, sharing an update on her Instagram Story. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enthralling New Offering, Alia Bhatt’s Superlative Performance Is Simply Unmissable!

"Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences everyday. To see Gangubai Kathiawadi trend at #1 in Non-English films globally on Netflix and in the Top 10 in 25 countries from Australia, Canada to the United Kingdom is simply overwhelming," she further said.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film (View Post).

Bhansali, too, expressed his happiness. "'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a special film that I hold very close to my heart. The audience loved it when it was released in theaters and now, with Netflix, we are delighted to see how wide the film has been able to reach, finding new audiences. Its success on Netflix reinforces that Gangubai's story of fight for justice for women is truly universal," he shared. Also, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is one of the films to enter the 100-crore club this year.

