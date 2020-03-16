General Naravane Visits Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday visited Bhuj Military Station, including Rann and Creek areas, in Kutch district in Gujarat bordering Pakistan.

A Defence release said General Naravane was received by Army Commander, Southern Command, Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, and was briefed on operational readiness and military preparedness of the formations and units in the location.

He was also briefed about new generation equipment being used by the security forces in the Rann of Kutch, stated the release.

"He also reviewed the administrative well-being of all military personnel and interacted with personnel of BSF and Indian Coast Guard," it added.

While interacting with troops of Army and personnel from the Border Security Force, General Naravane complimented them for their selfless dedication to duty while safeguarding the national borders braving various vagaries of weather and terrain in the remote and arduous Rann and creek regions, the defence release stated.

