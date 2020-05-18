German Chancellor Angela Merkel Urges International Cooperation on Virus

World. (File Image)

Geneva, May 18 (AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said countries need to work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video address to the annual World Health Assembly, Merkel said, “No country can solve this problem alone.”

She backed the World Health Organisation's efforts to combat the outbreak but added that countries should “work to improve procedures” at the global body and ensure its funding is sustainable.

Merkel made no direct reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for WHO over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)

