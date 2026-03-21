New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A total of 275 signatories, including 25 retired judges, 119 retired bureaucrats and 131 armed forces officers on Saturday slammed the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report asking Washington DC to sanction India's Research and Analysis Wing and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over alleged discrimination against minority communities.

The US-based Commission had alleged that India's "political system facilitates a climate of discrimination toward religious minority communities" despite offering some constitutional protections for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB). It called for sanctions against the RSS and the RAW.

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In a statement, the signatories called the USCIRF report "disturbing" and "off-the-mark," and said that the US-based organisation's recommendations against the RSS were "highly motivated, and displayed intellectual bankruptcy."

Citing the 2011 Census data, the Former Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee and former Additional Chief Secretary M Madan Gopal highlighted a "broad pattern of demographic expansion or stability among major minority communities," in defence against the alleged discrimination.

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Penning the notice, former government servants said, "We, the undersigned, bring to your notice a very disturbing and completely off-the-mark report cobbled up by the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom(USCIRF). Particularly, the way to assess the credibility and balance of reports issued by bodies such as the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) needs to examine the long-term demographic trends across the Indian subcontinent with an approach that provides a more objective and longitudinal measure of religious freedom than selective or episodic narratives."

"The demographic trajectory in India presents a remarkably different picture reflecting continuity, stability, and in some cases, growth as well. The data includes: Muslims in India: 9.8 per cent (1951) → 14.2 per cent (2011). Christians in India: approximately 2.3 per cent (1951) → 2.3 per cent (2011). Sikhs in India: approximately 1.79 per cent (1951) → 1.72 per cent (2011). This data is taken from official census data, which reflects a broad pattern of demographic expansion or stability among major minority communities over more than six decades of independent constitutional governance in India," the statement read.

"Such longitudinal evidence is critical and suggests that the overall ecosystem in India has not produced the kind of sustained demographic contraction among minorities that would ordinarily indicate systemic persecution or institutionalised exclusion," the signatories added.

They argued that the negative aspects of the RSS were presented "without proper macro-level evidence."

The statement said, "In this context, it shows the recurring tendency of USCIRF to portray Indian state institutions and socio-cultural organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in overwhelmingly negative aspects, often without proper macro-level evidence. It raises legitimate concerns about analytical balance. The RSS, with its extensive grassroots presence and contributions to social service and nation-building, may well be subject to critique, but such critique must be grounded in verifiable evidence and contextual understanding, not only on broad generalisations."

"Bharat is the largest democracy in the world. Given the robust, time-tested judicial system, vibrant democratic institutions and Parliamentary oversight, there's very less scope for individuals or organisations to go scot-free after violating someone's religious rights. Religious freedom is both necessary and appreciated in a globalised world, but it must be exercised with intellectual rigour, fairness, and respect for all," it added.

Further, they questioned the credibility of USCIRF and asked the US government to conduct a "strict background check" of all the contributors to their report.

The statement said, "The reports based on selective in their use of evidence are subject to reduce their own credibility and, more importantly, there is a need to advance the genuine cause of religious harmony and human rights. USCIRF's recommendation to freeze assets, restricted movement of Bharatiya citizens and placing restrictions on those associated with RSS is highly motivated, and displays intellectual bankruptcy and deranged conclusions."

"All six commissioners of USCIRF are appointed by the US Government and funded by American Taxpayers through the US Congress. We call upon the US Government to carry out a strict background check of all the contributors to this report in USCIRF. It will be an eye-opener to the taxpayers of the US, whose funds are being used by USCIRF to produce highly prejudiced and untenable reports to promote the hidden agenda of some anti-Bharat vested interests to vitiate their goodwill with the people of Bharat. We seek your indulgence and attention to this highly significant and important matter," the statement read.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry also accused the USCIRF of "persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on the country's vibrant multicultural society."

This comes after USCIRF in its 2025 report said, "Impose targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, such as India's Research and Analysis Wing and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for their responsibility and tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals' or entities' assets and/or barring their entry into the United States." (ANI)

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