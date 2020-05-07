Ghaziabad: 10 Indonesians, 6 Nepalese Among 22 Sent to Jail for Violating Lockdown

Ghaziabad, May 6 (PTI) At least 22 people, including 16 foreign nationals, have been sent to jail for violating lockdown norms here, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI they have been sent to temporary jails set up in several business school buildings.

He said the 22 people which included 10 Indonesians and six Nepalese have been lodged in four temporary jails in the district after obtaining judicial custody.

Naithani told PTI that they have been arrested for violations of several sections of the India Penal Code, the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Foreigners Act.

Police have registered 24 cases for lockdown violations and 94 people have been arrested, the SSP added.

