Ghaziabad: Six Held in Connection with Theft Case

Ghaziabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Six people, including two traders and a middleman, have been arrested in connection with a case involving the theft of data storage devices worth Rs 50 lakh from a warehouse, police said here on Thursday.

The incident had taken place on January 21 in Rajnagar.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said one of the accused, Arun, had left the job at the Agarwal and Sons warehouse and started driving a cab.

Due to a financial crunch, he along with his friend Maneesh hatched a plan to steal memory cards and pen drives from the godown.

Maneesh shared the plan with his boss Bharat Agarwal, who actively participated in the theft, providing them with a car and gas cutter, the SSP said.

After cutting the shutter, they took away the memory cards and pen drives.

The stolen goods were concealed in Bharat Agarwal's house located in a Rajendra Nagar colony.

They sold a part of the stolen items with the help of middleman Manoj to Suarabh Gupta (Meerut) and Ashwani Khanna of Ghaziabad, both are the retailers of mobile accessories, Naithani said.

The SSP said memory cards and pen drives worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, gas cutter and the car used in the commission of the crime were seized from them.

