Giridhar Aramane Assumes Charge as Secretary in Road Transport Ministry

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Giridhar Aramane on Friday assumed charge as secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The 1988 batch officer, who was earlier additional secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, soon after taking charge reviewed highways projects, according to an official.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the appointment of Aramane as the new highways secretary on April 26.

Aramane took charge from incumbent Sanjeev Ranjan, who has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Shipping.

Aramane came on central deputation in September 2016 and has served on several key positions including joint secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and joint secretary, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

