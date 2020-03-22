Glad We Are Able to Serve Citizens Through Technology: Vishwajeet Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): I am glad that we are able to serve our citizens through technology, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak."While we all are under a temporary lockdown, I am glad that we are able to serve our citizens through Technology, bring it to their doorstep to assist them in such times of crisis by providing updated information on #COVID19," he said in a Facebook post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)