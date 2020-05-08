Global Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 3.8 Million

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], May 08 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide has surpassed 3.8 million, while the death toll has exceeded 267,000, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.By 19:50 GMT there were 3,815,561 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stood at 267,469. The number of recoveries was 1,266,479.The United States remains the worst hit the country with the highest number of cases -- 1,245,622 -- and the highest COVID-19 death toll -- 75,054. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)