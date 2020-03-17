Goa Govt to Contact Pax of K'taka Covid-19 Patient's Flight

Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) The process of contacting passengers on a Dubai-Goa-Bengaluru flight in which a woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in neighbouring Karnataka has begun, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

A Karnataka government health bulletin said the "67- year-old female who is a resident of Bangalore returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. She is a known case of chronic kidney disease (CKD). She has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bangalore."

The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 16.

"We are taking all steps possible to get in touch with the passengers who got off from that flight and entered Goa. They will be tested for coronavirus. Goa health secretary Neela Mohanan is in touch with the airlines to get passenger data," Rane said.

Rane also said the Goa government was looking into ways to seal the border with Maharashtra and Karnataka to stop the spread of the virus as people from these two states are coming here.

"We have asked for advice from the Union Health ministry on sealing the border. The file has been moved to the chief minister on this issue," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)