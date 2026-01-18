Dolly Parton is one of the world's most successful artists. Now 80, she has an eventful life to look back over. Here are some important and extraordinary facts about the country icon.Over 100 million records sold, 25 number-one hits on the US country charts, eleven Grammys, and three Emmys — country star Dolly Parton is one of the most successful singers in the world, and there’s still so much more to her. At 80 years old, she's bringing the same energy she did when her career was just getting started. Here are eight facts from 80 exciting years.

1. Cornmeal for the doctor

Dolly Parton came from humble beginnings: She grew up with eleven siblings in Sevier County, Tennessee. Born January 19, 1946, her parents paid the doctor who assisted at her birth with a sack of cornmeal — though some sources claim it was oats. Dolly was born into a musical family and learned to play the guitar when she was seven. She gave her first performance on television at age ten.

2. No "Dumb Blonde"

Multiple sources have reported Dolly Parton's IQ to be at least 140. Her first song, which entered the US country charts on January 21, 1967, was "Dumb Blonde." In it, she sings "this dumb blonde ain't nobody's fool". It was a bold start for her entry into 1960s showbusiness, at the time dominated by men. "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb… and I also know that I'm not blonde," she said of the stereotype.

3. An impressive parade of wigs

Across her seven-decade career, Dolly Parton has loved following fashion trends — especially when it comes to hairstyles. Her trademark platinum blonde hair, though — as mentioned above —, was never truly her own. Rather than spoil her hair with constantly bleaching, she began wearing wigs from early on. It's said her collection now numbers over 350 different wigs.

Dolly Parton never made a secret of her cosmetic surgeries. Over time, she used it to change her face and figure — but Dolly always stays Dolly, the friendly superstar with a big heart. In 2025, Forbes valued Dolly 's fortune at around 450 million dollars. She's been sharing her wealth with people in need for decades now — in particular in her home state of Tennessee, but also around the globe.

4. Promoting reading for kids: The "Imagination Library"

Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s "Dollywood Foundation" has been sponsoring books for children as part of her "Imagination Library" program. From the day a child is born, parents can apply to receive a book every month up until the age of five. More than 300 million books have already been distributed in five English-speaking countries: USA, Canada, Australia, UK and Ireland.

The program is funded by the foundation itself, government support and private donors. Recently, however, some Republican-governed states in the US have announced plans to scrap the financial support for the "Imagination Library." Parton, who doesn’t have children of her own, founded the library program in honor of her father Robert Lee — himself unable to read.

Each year, the foundation also awards five university scholarships to high school graduates from Sevier County. The "Dolly Parton Scholarships" of 15,000 dollars (around 13,000 euros) are aimed at "students who have a dream they wish to pursue and who can successfully communicate their plan and commitment to realize their dreams," as stated on their website.

5. A million dollars during COVID

In 2020, Dolly Parton donated a million dollars (roughly 850,000 euros) to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, where the biotechnology company Moderna was working on a COVID-19 vaccine. On the BBC’s "The One Show" in November 2020, she said of her donation:

"I'm a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that's going to help us through this crazy pandemic."

A few months later, she received the vaccine on camera and rewrote her hit-song "Jolene" to "Vaccine" for the occasion.

6. Hundreds of "Jolene" covers

"Jolene" is one of the most frequently covered songs in pop music history. The web portal "cover.info" notes over 80 official cover versions — from famous artists to indie musicians. Countless other versions can be heard on YouTube and other platforms. One of the most popular covers was the raw and gritty 2004 interpretation by US duo "The White Stripes". Dolly herself has recorded several versions of her famous hit: Accompanied by a-cappella group "Pentatonix," for instance, or alongside her famous godchild, popstar Miley Cyrus. In 2016, all of them got together to perform it live together on The Voice.

7. Two world hits on one day

On the same day in 1972, Dolly Parton wrote both "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You." When Whitney Houston covered the latter two decades later it became an instant global hit. You might be surprised to know that "I Will Always Love You" was never meant to be a romantic song. In fact, it was about Dolly ending her professional collaboration with her mentor, country star Porter Wagoner.

Speaking to DJ Howard Stern in 2023, she recalled the conflicted emotions she felt when writing the song: "How am I going to make him understand how much I appreciate everything, but that I have to go? I thought, well, what do you do best? You write songs. So I sat down and I wrote this song."

Whitney Houston’s 90s cover version earned Dolly Parton another 10 million dollars in royalties. Speaking in 2021 on Watch What Happens Live she revealed that she invested the money into an office complex in a black neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee: "I just thought, 'This was great. I'm going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well. … I think, 'This is the house that Whitney built.'"

5. Not the best Doppelganger

Last but not least, here’s a fun fact: Parton said that she once took part in a Dolly Parton drag queen lookalike contest — and lost. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Parton revealed that she had overdid her styling to avoid being recognized: She made her beauty mark bigger, her breasts larger, and her hair bigger. All the contestants had to

walk across the stage at a gay bar, and whoever received the most applause was declared the winner. In the end, it wasn’t Dolly who won — and the prize went to a man.

