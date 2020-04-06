Goa Issues Advisory Regarding Sale of Fish

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 6 (ANI): Goa Directorate of Fisheries has issued an advisory regarding the sale of fish amid the coronavirus lockdown.The advisory states that "all are directed to maintain social distancing while conducting the retail sale of fish. Proper hygiene and sanitary precautions shall be taken into consideration by the respective society while the sale of fish is conducted.""Open sale and any crowding during the sale of fish shall not be permitted. Home delivery of the material shall be given preference," the advisory said. "The vehicle operators to be sanitised regarding the above advisory," it added. (ANI)

