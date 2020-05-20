Goa Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 46

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46, according to Directorate of Health Services, Goa.A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

