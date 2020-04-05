Goans Respond to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ Initiative; Light Candles, Diyas

People in Goa Light Diya. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Panaji, April 5: Majority of Goans responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown. Several people stood in their balconies in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Ponda, Vasco and other cities, and lit lamps and candles. Some of them switched on flashlights of their mobile phones.

A brief blackout prevailed as lights were switched off except at places like hospitals and police stations. The Prime Minister on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. People Light Candles, Diyas on PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Mark Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

On Saturday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged people to switch off only lights and not power appliances. Meanwhile, officials of the Electricity Department were on their toes throughout the evening on Sunday to ensure that there was no glitch.

Goa State Load Despatch Centre (GSLDC) was monitoring the situation amid concerns over grid failure due to sudden fluctuation in power demand within nine minutes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm. "The agency had assessed up to 16 MW load reduction in the nine minutes," a senior electricity department official said.

