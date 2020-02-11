Gold Worth Rs 26.69 Lakh Seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A total of 634 grams of gold valued at Rs 26.69 lakh was recovered and seized from three passengers by the Customs department at Chennai airport on Tuesday."On Tuesday based on specific information, Umar Farook Ali aged 56 years belonging to Ramanathapuram arrived from Colombo and was intercepted at the exit. On personal search, two bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum. On extraction 270 grams of gold valued at Rs 11.37 lakhs was recovered and seized", Commissioner of Customs at Chennai Airport said in a statement.Another recovery was made from a different passenger who had arrived from Dubai."In another case today morning, Noorul Ameen aged 48 years belonging to Ramanathapuram and Syed Mohamed aged 51 years belonging to Chennai arrived from Dubai by flight EK542 and 6E66 respectively. They were intercepted at the exit," the Customs department said."On personal search, six bundles of gold paste were recovered from rectum and two gold cut bits totally weighing 98 grams recovered from pant pockets. On extraction 536 grams of gold was recovered," the statement said."A total of 634 grams of gold valued at Rs 26.69 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway, " the statement added. (ANI)

