After announcing that there will be no red carpet for this year's Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed that the event will be held "privately" with winners announced only online. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that there will be no live stream available for the event. The HFPA confirmed the outlet in a statement, "This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media." Golden Globes 2022 to Be Held Without Celebrity Presenters, Audience or TV Broadcast.

This news comes hours after the authorities revealed that the ceremony would not feature a red carpet, celebrity guests, industry insiders or the media persons. The afterparty the Beverly Hilton Hotel that has come to define the Golden Globes for years, will not take place this year. The 79th Golden Globe Awards instead will highlight the philanthropic efforts of the organization with winners announced intermittently throughout a 90-minute gathering at the Beverly Hilton, the HFPA confirmed to the outlet. Golden Globe Awards 2022 to Take Place Without Celebs, Press, Audience in Attendance.

The nominees for this year's Golden Globes were announced on December 13 by celebrity presenter Snoop Dogg along with HFPA president Helen Hoehne.They still had yet to confirm plans for the show which finds itself up against record cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles amid the omicrant variant.The Hollywood Reporter stated that the ceremony will still be held in Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom where HFPA grantees and Kyle Bowser, senior vp NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss their collaborations while awards are announced and grant partners are given a chance to take a spin in the spotlight for what will be a captive and closed audience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)