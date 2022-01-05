The Golden Globes 2022 will have no celebrity presenters when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announces this year's winners on January 9. Variety.com has obtained a copy of an email from the Globes talent booker that was sent to several publicity agencies inquiring about their clients participating in the show, reports the publication. Golden Globes 2022: Check Out the Complete List of Nominees of the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

However, sources say, no celebrities have agreed to take part. The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9 that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognising the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry," the letter said. 2022 Golden Globes: HFPA Announces Date for the 79th Ceremony of the Prestigious Awards Show.

"The event this year will celebrate and honour a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions." The HFPA has financially supported important underserved organisations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry."

No details were provided about how the winners will be revealed or where the Globes will take place. "The event will have limited guests and with strict Covid-19 protocols that include not only proof of full vaccination, but also a booster shot and a negative PCR test," the email said. The organisation's President, Helen Hoehne and surprise presenter Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for this year's awards during a livestream on the Globes' YouTube page on December 13.

The HFPA has yet to announce its official plans for the January 9 ceremony. The network NBC canceled the annual telecast this year after the HFPA came under fire for lack of diversity among its membership and unethical business practices. Since then, 21 new members have been added to help diversify the organisation and new bylaws have been passed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).