Google Launches 'Works with Chromebook' Badge for Accessories

California [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): You may not always be able to identify if a particular accessory is compatible with your Chromebook. Google wants to ease the confusion with its new 'Works With Chromebook' badge on products.The new badge or logo will be on certified accessories in stores and online. Google says the products marked with the logo have been tested to ensure they comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards.The 'Works With Chromebook' certified accessories will be available in the US, Canada, and Japan from brands including Logitech, Kensington, Anker, and Targus. Customers can also find certified accessories at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Bic Camera. It will be soon extended to other retailers and countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)