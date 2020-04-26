Govt Hospital's Emergency Ward Sealed in Karachi After Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Karachi, Apr 26 (PTI) A senior doctor at one of the biggest state-run hospitals in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, prompting the officials to seal the emergency department of the hospital.

Dr Saleem Shaikh, additional police surgeon at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), said that the chief medical officer (CMO) at the hospital was tested positive for COVID-19, Dawn reported.

He said that the emergency department of the hospital was sealed around 3pm on Sunday after the doctor's test came back positive.

According to data shared by the National Emergency Operation Centre last week, at least 253 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Pakistan so far.

Based on the report, which comprised data up until April 22, 124 doctors, 39 nurses and and 90 health workers have been infected by the virus in the country.

In Sindh province, the total number of infected medical workers stands at 56, according to the report; this includes 19 doctors, 15 nurses and 22 other healthcare providers. Of these, 41 are admitted to hospitals and 15 have been discharged, the paper said.

Three doctors - one each from Peshwar, Gilgit-Biltistan and Karachi - have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Pakistan so far.

On Sunday, the coronavirus cases crossed the 13,000 mark with 269 deaths in the country. PTI

