Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy. Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Performance category. GRAMMYs 2022: Country Music Duo Brothers Osborne’s ‘Younger Me’ Becomes First LGBTQ+ Theme Song To Win an Award.

"@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys. GRAMMYs 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' Wins Album of the Year at 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album 'Bird Under Water' in 2014. In fact, her track 'Mohabbat' also made its way to former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)