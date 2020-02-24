Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Shoots into the Lead in KIUG

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar ended the fourth day of inaugural Khelo India University Games on top with 11 medals, including six gold, here on Monday.

Panjab University, Chandigarh gave a tough competition by winning 16 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze) but with lesser number of gold.

Guru Nanak Dev University has also won 1 silver and 4 bronze.

GNDU's epee and sabre boys fencing teams cornered all six gold medals, with victories over Kolhapur's Shivaji University, to put their varsity ahead.

Panjab University were fired by their swimmers, led by Anurag Dagar who added a second gold to match team-mate Siddhant Sejwal.

Having led the 4x100m freestyle relay team's win, Anurag returned to claim the 200m backstroke crown.

Mihir Ambre (Savitribai Phule Pune University) and Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) also secured a double gold each.

There was a major upset in the archery field at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences campus, with Priyanka Thakran (Maharashi Dayanand University, Rohtak) edging out world cadet recurve champion Komolika Bari (Kolhan University) in the semifinals.

On a breezy and over-cast morning, marked by some showers, Priyanka Thakran held her nerve through a gripping contest.

She stayed abreast of her opponent, splitting points in the first two sets (26-26 and 27-27) before forging ahead by winning the third 28-26.

Komolika Bari shot a 10 to open the fourth set with zest but an 8 with the third arrow let the consistent Priyanka Thakran split points. Komolika forced the single arrow shoot-off by winning the fifth set 28-26.

"I rushed through my shot in shoot-off and should have taken time. It is a lesson that I will carry with me now," Komolika said, moments after losing the shoot-off 8-9.

Priyanka, who had finished fourth in the ranking round, calmed herself before releasing the arrow that secured her a place in the final against Prarthana Solanki (Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University).

The host Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology was delighted when Ranjit Naik made his way to the men's recurve final, stunning top-ranked Satyam Patil 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Ranjit Naik will meet Utkarsh (Punjabi University, Patiala) in the title round on Wednesday. Utkarsh surprised second-ranked Gaurav Lambe (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 6-2 in the semifinals.

