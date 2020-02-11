Harry Maguire's Captaincy Has Made Massive Impact on Club, Says Tuanzebe

Manchester [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe said that the leadership of skipper Harry Maguire has made a huge impact on the side."He's had a massive impact on the club, he has been a real example and has managed to lead the team," the club's official website quoted Tuanzebe as saying.Harry Maguire was named captain of 'The Red Devils' following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan on a contract which will last until June 30, 2020, with an option to extend for a further season.The 22-year-old congratulated Maguire on the captaincy and said he has left a huge impression on young players."Massive respect to him for getting the captaincy. For me, I don't think it is ever about how long you have been somewhere. It is the impact you give and the time you spend with the lads," he said.Manchester United are not playing well and have registered just one victory in the last five Premier League games. The side is placed on eight-spot with 35 points in the Premier League table.Tuanzebe said that the side is a group of young lads and is improving its performance."We are improving. We are a young side and given time, I think we will be very strong and contending for real titles. But I just want to send massive congratulations to Harry, because I think he deserves it with the impact that he's given to the club," he added. (ANI)

