Haryana Reports 19 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Mounts to 376

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 2 (ANI): As many 19 more people have confirmed positive of coronavirus in Haryana, said State Health Department on Saturday."With 19 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached to 376, of which 129 are active cases," read an official statement by the health department.The statement further said that even as 5 deaths have been reported till now, "the fatality rate here is 1.33 per cent, the positive percentage is 1.25 and the recovery rate is 64.36 per cent."As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 37,776, including 10,018 recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths. (ANI)

