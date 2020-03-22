Haryana Restricts Public Dealings in Govt Offices Amid Coronavirus Threat

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state.A spokesperson of the government said that as per the orders, public access to important government officers such as district and state secretaries shall be restricted by all departments and offices."In exceptional circumstances, controlled and regulated access shall be permitted. Apart from this, departments shall provide a telephone number for the general public so that they can seek any information and seek any service during office hours," the spokesperson added.He further said that all the administrative secretaries, Head of Departments and Commissioners of all divisions, Managing Directors, Chief Administrators of Boards, Corporations, Registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Deputy Commissioners, Registrar of all Universities of the state have been directed to ensure implementation of the directions and guidelines in letter and spirit.Further, in a bid to ensure that the studies of students do not suffer, the state government has decided to ensure the availability of online educational material for students. (ANI)

