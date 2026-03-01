Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama, Bahrain (Photo/Reuters)

Manama [Bahrain], March 1 (ANI): Bahrain's Interior Ministry on Sunday said a drone targeted Bahrain International Airport amid Iran's retaliation to US-Israel strikes, causing material damage but no casualties, as authorities moved swiftly to secure the site and assess the situation.

In posts on X, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that the airport was struck and that emergency protocols were activated. The ministry said, "Targeting of Bahrain International Airport with a drone, resulting in material damage without loss of life, at a time when the relevant authorities are initiating procedures to secure the site."

The ministry added, " The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place", adding that relevant authorities had initiated procedures to secure the area.

Also, four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.

Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran has targeted United States assets across the Gulf Arab states in retaliation for a huge joint attack on Iran by the US and Israel, sparking fears of a regional conflagration.

The Iranian government on Saturday confirmed its attacks on several targets, according to the Fars news agency, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, where airbases with US assets are hosted, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed all Israeli and US military targets in the Middle East have been struck "by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles".

"This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated," it said. All US assets throughout the region are considered legitimate targets for Iran's army, it added.

In response to the ongoing heightened tension in the Gulf region, the situation prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, underscoring New Delhi's concerns over regional stability.

In a post on X, he said, "Just spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Gulf. Underlined India's stakes in regional peace and stability and in the welfare of the Indian community." The Saudi foreign ministry confirmed that Prince Faisal received a phone call from his Indian counterpart.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia said, "Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan received a phone call from Indian External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar."

In a separate development, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a call from Jaishankar on February 28 (Saturday).

The X post of Kuwait's Foreign Affairs Ministry, said, "His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today, Saturday, February 28, 2026, from His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, during which His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed the Republic of India's solidarity with the State of Kuwait regarding the Iranian attack that targeted the country, and emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and the integrity of its territories."

During the conversation, Jaishankar expressed solidarity with Kuwait over what the Kuwaiti side described as an Iranian attack targeting the country and stressed the importance of respecting Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranian media Press TV has reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes.

In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran"Earlier, the death of the Ayatollah was claimed by US President Donald Trump, calling it justice for the people of Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS...The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD." (ANI)

