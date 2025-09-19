Guwahati, September 20: Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in a tragic scuba diving accident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), where he was scheduled to perform. Garg's sudden passing left the entire nation shocked, with many paying emotional tributes across social media platforms. Fans in large numbers also gathered outside the singer's residence in Guwahati, Assam, amid the arrival of his family members and friends.

In visuals from Zubeen Garg's hometown, many could be seen wearing a downcast look, grieving his passing. One of the late singer's childhood friends, musician Manash Baruah from Jorhat, spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts. "We were together since our childhood days and did music together. The news of his passing is very sad. This shouldn't have happened. We never expected that he would go so soon. He was climbing in his career and has now gone beyond that. Everyone knows him, and that is his identity. After Bhupen Hazarika, it was Zubeen Garg, and there is no one like him," Baruah said. ‘Zubin Is Truly a King’: Bollywood Star Singer Shaan Regrets Not Staying in Touch With Zubeen Garg.

Hiru Dutta, who currently lives in Zubeen Garg's old house, said, "It feels like a God's gift that I am living in his house. His career started here." Dutta recalled how the late singer would visit his family during his trip to Assam and have meals with them. One of the singer's fans in Assam poured out her heart, revealing her first reaction to the news. "I have no words to describe my emotions. I was in school and working when I got the news. I couldn't believe it and started crying. I called a few of my friends and received the confirmation. He was like our soul,' she said.

Meanwhile, condolences have poured in from prominent political leaders and artists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his tributes and wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Zubeen Garg Demise: CID Probe Ordered Into Assamese Singer’s Death, Autopsy Completed in Singapore, Announces Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also grieved Garg's passing. He also mentioned that he is in constant contact with India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule, to ensure Zubeen Garg's mortal remains are brought home at the earliest. In a statement, the Northeast India Festival said Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving."He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added. Zubeen (52) is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

