Health Minister Concerned over Misbehavior with Doctors Treating Corona Patients

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday expressed concern over reports of misbehavior with medical professionals and staff engaged in treating coronavirus patients, saying such incidents will affect India's fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, the minister said ill-treating doctors and nurses will also create impediment in treatment being given to COVID-19 patients.

A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal in Indore on Wednesday to quarantined relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob had attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

The statement released by the minister's office quoted him as saying that he was concerned over the ill-treatment meted out to doctors and health workers in different parts of the country on Thursday and appealed to people to let them discharge their duties in this crisis time.

"Our Prime Minister has already praised the doctors and other health workers combating COVID-19 outbreak from the front-line. To obstruct their praiseworthy work will create impediment in treatment of coronavirus patients, and will also create a delay in overcoming this COVID-19 crisis," Vardhan said.

"With delay, it will not only increase the pain of patients, but also weaken the economy of the country," he cautioned.

Vardhan said that due to these "corona warriors" more than 150 patients affected by the pandemic have gone back home after treatment.

"These doctors and health workers are not just serving patients, but serving humanity, and trying to make the damage minimum. I appeal to let them work fearlessly and discharge their duties," he said.

