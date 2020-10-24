New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): It is extremely essential to spread awareness on breast cancer, and pledge our support to the community of breast cancer survivors. Breast cancer impacts 2.1 million women around the world each year and is the cause of the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

Breast cancer accounted for approximately 2.1 million diagnoses in 2018, contributing about 11.6% of the total cancer incidence burden. And, approximately 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer among women and 2,670 diagnosed cases in men in the year 2019.

"A holistic lifestyle can support and protect you through anything especially in a condition like breast cancer. Yoga is an extremely useful addition to your life as it lends strength in all aspects of living such as physical, mental and even emotional. Yoga builds your immunity, and you can also plan a diet accordingly that brings many benefits. Nourishing and nutritious food enhances gut health, boosts digestion and keeps your organs functioning smoothly. Yoga and meditation also ensure that you remain upbeat and positive," suggests Grand Master Akshar, internationally acclaimed Yoga master, philanthropist, spiritual guru, lifestyle coach, and author.

To reduce the risk of breast cancer, Grand Master Akshar suggests the following Yoga Asanas:

1. Paschimottanasana

Formation of the posture

* Begin with Dandasana

* Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

* Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

* Exhale and empty your stomach of air

* With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

* Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

* Try to touch your knees with your nose

2. Dhanurasana

Formation of the Posture

* Begin by lying down on your stomach

* Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

* Have a strong grip

* Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

* Look up and hold the posture for a while

3. Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

* Lie down on your back

* Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

* Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

* Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

* Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Ayurveda Treatments

You can also combine Naturopathy and Ayurveda treatments along with your yoga practice to multiply the benefits. Treatments like Shirodhara can be done as it focuses on rebalancing the life forces, called doshas, within your body. Shirodhara comes from the two Sanskrit words 'Shiro' (head) and 'Dhara' (flow). It's an Ayurvedic healing technique that involves having someone pour liquid -- usually oil, milk, buttermilk, or water -- onto your forehead. It's often combined with a body, scalp, or head massage.

If you detect an unusual lump or spot in your breast or have any other symptoms of breast cancer, make an appointment to see your doctor. Stress can be a huge deterrent in the healing and recovery process and should be avoided at all costs. For this, you can practice the effective technique of Bhastrika Pranayama taking long, deep breaths that can be soothing for the mind. Keep in mind that early treatment is the key. Early-stage breast cancer can often be treated and cured if found at an early stage. (ANI)

