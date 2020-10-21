Every year October 21 is celebrated as the Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day. The idea is to spread awareness about breast reconstruction surgeries and work towards women's right to reconstructive surgeries post-diagnosis or treatment. Campaigns are held to educate, engage and empower women to opt for reconstruction surgeries after being diagnosed with breast cancer. It is important to support women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and encourage their family members, caregivers amongst others to support them. Most women don't even know about breast reconstruction options.

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day 2020 History & Significance

The history of Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day dates back to October 19, 2011, when the medical event was named BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day it was also called No Bra Day by an anonymous individual. The idea was to encourage women to enjoy being braless. The idea also revolved around spreading awareness about breast cancer and the option that would include women having reconstructive surgeries after diagnosis and treatment. The aim is to also reach to maximum number of people national and local events to spread information about breast reconstruction options following mastectomy.

Why Breast Reconstructions Surgeries?

Most people believe that breast reconstruction surgeries only have aesthetic benefits. However, it is way more than that. Many women post-mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer or being at very high risk of developing can opt for breast reconstruction surgeries that can help them rebuild their breast or breasts. Breast reconstruction doesn't just shape the breasts of women who may have lost their breast shape or the whole of it but also gives them power. Reconstructive plastic surgery may improve body function and also create normal appearance/ It also helps people with their self-esteem issues.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BRA day celebrations won't be held in the same way. The events and campaigns may be held virtually this year with the same spirit.

