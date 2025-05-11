Western Australia [Australia], May 11 (ANI): People with excess weight are more likely to experience long-term neurological and mental health symptoms after Covid-19, including headache, vertigo, smell and taste disorders, sleep disturbance, and depression.

This research is done by Edith Cowan University (ECU) Centre of Precision Health visiting PhD scholar Debora Barbosa Ronca.

"We anticipated some level of association between excess weight and post-Covid-19 symptoms based on prior evidence linking obesity with worse Covid-19 long-term outcomes. What stood out was the consistency of findings across a wide range of neurological and neuropsychiatric symptoms -- including memory problems, depression, sleep disturbances, and sensory impairments. While we did not perform subgroup analyses by ethnicity, the inclusion of studies from 23 different countries suggests the global relevance of our findings," said Ronca.

Excess weight has been associated with the development of long Covid or Post-Covid-19 condition, as proposed by the World Health Organization.

While the mechanics behind the negative association between excess weight and long Covid is yet to be confirmed, Ronca noted that it could be linked to an exaggerated inflammatory response predisposed by excess fatty tissue in the body. Moreover, fat tissue helps the SARS-CoV-2 virus enter the body and may store the virus, allowing it to spread.

Some studies have shown that long Covid symptoms could persist for 12 months or longer, necessitating the need for long-term medical interventions.

"These symptoms of long Covid can significantly impact quality of life and may linger for months. As we face overlapping public health challenges in the post-pandemic era, such as long Covid, mental health issues, and rising rates of obesity, it's essential to develop personalised and multidisciplinary care strategies to better support affected individuals," shared Ronca.

"Physicians and healthcare professionals should be aware that individuals with excess weight may be at higher risk of experiencing long-term neurological and mental health symptoms following Covid-19. This population may require closer monitoring and multidisciplinary care approaches. Integrating concomitant weight management, mental health support, and rehabilitation into post-Covids care plans could improve patient outcomes." (ANI)

