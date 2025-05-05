World Asthma Day is an annual international event observed on the first Tuesday of May to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. This annual event aims to educate people about asthma, improve care, and support those affected by the condition. World Asthma Day is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The inaugural World Asthma Day was held in 1998. World Asthma Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 6. For World Asthma Day 2025, the Global Initiative for Asthma has chosen the theme ‘Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All’. World Asthma Day Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers: Thoughtful Sayings and Inspirational Messages To Raise Awareness and Care Around the World.

Asthma attacks cause great distress and issues for sufferers and their families. These attacks may result in hospital admission and, in some cases, can be fatal too. Inhaled corticosteroid-containing medications prevent asthma attacks by treating the underlying inflammation that causes asthma. With this theme, GINA highlights the need to ensure that people with asthma can access inhaled medications that are essential both for controlling the underlying disease and treating attacks. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The theme for World Asthma Day 2025 is "Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL". This theme emphasises the need for equitable access to essential inhaled medications like corticosteroids, which are crucial for managing asthma and preventing severe attacks.

World Asthma Day Significance

World Asthma Day is an important global event that aims to increase awareness of asthma and its public health consequences. According to the official GINA website, asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 260 million people and is responsible for over 4,50,000 deaths each year worldwide, and most of these deaths are preventable.

The day also helps in reducing asthma misconceptions and promoting equal access to diagnosis and treatment. On this day, educational webinars, seminars, awareness walks and social media drives are organised around the world to mark this annual global event.

