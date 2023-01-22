Indiana [US], January 22 (ANI): Cancer cells migrate through the body for a variety of reasons; some simply follow the fluid flow, while others actively follow chemical trails.

So, how can you tell which cells are shifting and why?

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Felt Like I Was Dying for Several Days, Says Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Coronavirus Booster Shot.

Purdue University researchers reverse-engineered a cellular signal processing system and used it as a logic gate -- a simple computer -- to learn more about what causes specific cells to migrate.

Bumsoo Han, a mechanical engineering professor, and his research team have been studying cancer cells for many years. He builds microfluidic structures to mimic their biological environments, and he's even used them to build a "time machine" to reverse the growth of pancreatic cancer cells.

Also Read | Discovery of New Protein ‘Rac1’ Could Provide Rare Insights for Breast Cancer Treatments, Reveals New Study.

"In our experiments, we've been observing and studying how these cancer cells migrate because it's an important aspect of cancer metastasis," said Hye-ran Moon, a postdoctoral researcher on Han's team.

"But this is different. We are trying to address the fundamental mechanisms behind these behaviours. And it's very challenging because cells are very complex systems of molecules, and they are exposed to multiple cues that cause them to move," he said.

One of those cues involves chemical trails, which many cells are inherently drawn to (much like ants following a scent trail). Another is fluid flow; if fluids are flowing around cells in a certain direction, many cells will just go along for the ride. So if a cell is moving, how can you tell if it's motivated by chemicals, fluid motions, or both?

The team adopted a ternary logic gate model to analyze these cues, and predict how cells would move under different environments. Their research has been published in Lab on a Chip, a journal by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Their experiments took place in a microfluidic platform with a central chamber for the cells, and two side platforms. Using this device, they could replicate fluidic flows in one direction, in the opposite direction, or no flow at all. They could also introduce a chemical known to cause the cells to migrate. Again, they had the option of chemotaxis in one direction, the opposite direction, or none at all. Would these two cues multiply, or cancel each other out?

"With two cues and three choices each, we had enough observable data to build a ternary logic gate model," said Moon.

Logic gates are a construct from computing, where transistors take a 1 or 0 input and return a 1 or 0 output. Binary logic gates take a combination of two 1s and 0s, and output different results based on what kind of gate it is. Ternary logic gates do the same thing, except with three possible inputs and outputs: 1, 0, and -1.

Moon assigned values to which direction the cells moved under the two different stimuli. "If the cells moved in the direction of the flow, that's 1," said Moon, adding, "If they have no directionality, that's 0. If they move in the opposite direction to the flow, that's -1."

When cells encountered either chemicals or fluid flow individually, they moved in the positive direction (the "1"). When both were present in the same direction, the effect was additive (still "1"). However, when the two flowed in opposite directions, the cells moved in the direction of the chemicals (the "-1"), rather than the fluid flow.

Based on these observations, Moon extrapolated a 3x3 grid to simplify the results. The cues of these cancer cells could now be diagrammed much like an electrical engineer would diagram a circuit.

Of course, the real world is never that simple. "In actuality, the chemical stimulus is a gradient, not an on-off switch," said Moon, adding, "The cells will only move once a certain threshold of flow has been introduced; and if you introduce too much, the cell short-circuits and doesn't move at all. The accuracy with which we can predict that movement is a non-linear relationship."

Moon also stressed that this particular experiment is very simple: two stimuli, in strictly opposite directions, in a single dimension. The next step would be to build a similar experiment, but in a 2-dimensional plane; and then another in a 3-dimensional volume. And that's just for starters; once you add multiple stimuli, and factor in time as the 4th dimension, the calculations become incredibly complex.

"Now you understand why biologists need to use supercomputers!" said Moon.

This study was in collaboration with the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research; the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering; the Purdue Department of Physics and Astronomy; and Andrew Mugler and Soutick Saha of the University of Pittsburgh Department of Physics and Astronomy.

"This is a perfect example of how microfluidic devices can be used in cancer research," said Moon, adding, "Doing this experiment in a biological environment would be extremely difficult. But with these devices, we can go right down to individual cells and study their behaviour in a controlled environment."

"This model can apply to far more than just physical cancer cells," Moon continued, adding, "Any cells can be impacted by different cues, and this provides a framework for researchers to study those influences and determine why they happen. Genetic engineers also have embraced the logic gate model, treating genes as processors that give different results when you give them certain instructions. There are many branches we can go with this concept." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)