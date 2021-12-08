Baltimore [US], December 8 (ANI): According to the physicians at Kennedy Krieger Institute, children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) should be screened for abnormally high or low cholesterol levels at least once during their childhood.

The study has been published in the 'Translational Psychiatry Journal'.

Also Read | 1 in 3 Fully Vaccinated People With Cold-Like Symptoms May Actually Have COVID-19: Study.

The recommendation resulted from a recent study that found reduced levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), known as the good cholesterol, in individuals from families with two or more children with ASD. In addition, they found reduced or elevated levels of other lipids, apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1) and apolipoprotein B (ApoB). Individuals with low HDL-C levels or ApoA1 levels had lower adaptive functioning than other individuals with ASD.

Autism Speaks funded part of this study and supplied the plasma samples from participants in the Autism Genetic Resource Exchange (AGRE). Physicians and researchers from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health also participated in the research. Physicians from Children's National Hospital assisted with the cholesterol recommendations.

Also Read | Ugur Sahin Has Not Taken COVID-19 Vaccine? Old Interview Of BioNTech CEO Going Viral On Social Media With False Claims.

"This latest research is part of our ongoing work to understand some of the co-occurring conditions with ASD," said Elaine Tierney, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Kennedy Krieger Institute.

"Our work indicates that lipids are abnormal in many individuals with ASD. Our findings, in addition to studies that show an increase in heart disease in individuals with ASD, lead us to recommend that children with ASD be screened for abnormal total and HDL cholesterol levels. We hope our work underscores the importance of cholesterol screening and raises awareness for families in the ASD community," she added.

Prior to the completion of this research, Dr Tierney and her colleagues identified that Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome (SLOS), a genetic condition of impaired cholesterol biosynthesis, was associated with autism. A 2007 study completed by her and other researchers led to a recommendation that all children with ASD be screened for SLOS if they exhibit some of its characteristics, such as slow growth, microcephaly, mental retardation and other birth defects, although the severity of this rare disease can vary.

As an extension of this latest study, Dr Tierney and researchers with the Department of Genetics, Genomics and Informatics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Centre are performing analyses of whole-genome sequencing data with study participants to determine if there are lipid-related genetic alterations in patients with ASD and abnormal lipid levels. A next step for the research team is to study populations of individuals who have only one person in their family with ASD to see if the abnormal cholesterol and other lipid levels are different in those families than they are in families with at least two individuals with ASD.

The study was funded by Autism Speaks, the Smith-Lemli-Opitz/RSH Foundation, the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, the National Human Genome Research Institute and the National Centre for Advancing Translational Sciences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)