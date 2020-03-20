Himachal Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases

Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus from Kangra district.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision have been found suffering from coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Friday.

The man had come from Singapore and while the woman returned from Dubai a few days ago, he added.

Their samples were sent to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for testing, he said.

Both patients have been kept in isolation wards at the Tanda hospital and their samples have been further sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurdharshan Gupta said.

The CMO told PTI that their family members were also quarantined and proper procedure was being followed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)