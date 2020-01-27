Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Day Four Roundup

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Services Sports Control Board registered a confident 4-0 win against Hockey Punjab in their Pool A match here at the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) on Sunday.Jugraj Singh (8', 21') starred in the match with double goals while Kuldeep (53') and Manip Kerketta (58') scored a goal each to help their team win.In another Pool A match, Hockey Chandigarh secured a narrow win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-2. Maninder Singh (19') of Hockey Chandigarh was the first to open the scoreline but the hosts bounced back with a goal by Mohd Amir Khan (21') to end the first half in a 1-1 stalemate.Goal by Gopi Kumar Sonkar (46') saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey post a 2-1 lead in the early fourth quarter, however, Hockey Chandigarh strikers stuck two goals through Maninder Singh (50') and Sanjay (55') to win the match 3-2.Pool B match between Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd was intense with both teams displaying top-quality action.Unbeaten Petroleum Sports Promotion Board got off to a roaring start as they posted a 4-0 lead early in the match. Gurjinder Singh (4'), Talwinder Singh (11'), Gurjinder Singh (18') and Devinder Walmiki (23') ensured Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were on song toward victory but a lapse in defence saw them concede two goals before half time scored by Vinay Walmiki (27') and Sadiq Mohammad (29').Later, the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd's Yuvraj Walmiki (33') and Sadiq Mohammad (38') helped equalise the scoreline to 4-4. It was Armaan Qureshi's (41') goal that put Petroleum Sports Promotion board ahead by a goal and eventually saw them win the match.Another Pool B match saw Comptroller & Auditor General of India score a convincing 6-0 win against Central Reserve Police Force 6-0. Imran Khan (12'), Nithin Thimmaiah (37'), Tikei Kujur (44'), Nitin Mukesh Tigga (50', 60'), Mani Kanta Venkateshwarlu (52') scored in their team's win. (ANI)

