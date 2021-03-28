Megastar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday sent out Holi greetings to his fans.

The Kaho Naa Pyar Hai actor took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion. Roshan also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical 'O' with horns transforming into a colourful 'O' of Holi. Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu Wish Everyone On This Day With A Stay At Home Message (View Pics).

The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil." Alongside the video, the War actor wrote, "Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed," and added a red heart emoticon." More than 1.9 thousand fans liked the tweet while many chimed into the comments sections and reciprocated warm wishes to Roshan. Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates the Day With Hubby Nick Jonas and His Parents (View Pics).

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet Below:

Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr7CctYxtZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor sent warm Holi wishes to her fans and urged them to 'add colours to your life' Preity Zinta, too, treated fans to throwback pictures of Holi celebrations from last year and sent out warm wishes to her fans. Holi will be celebrated on Monday. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

