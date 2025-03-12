Kolkata, March 12: Kolkata Metro will run fewer services on Holi on Friday, an official statement said. A total of 60 services (30 each on up and down lines) will be run from 2.30 pm along the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch or the North-South corridor on March 14, the metro statement said on Tuesday. A total of 262 services are run along the corridor on a normal day. Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during morning hours on Holi. Braj Ki Holi 2025: From Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan, Here’s All You Should Know About the Rangotsav Festival.

Along the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West corridor, 42 services (21 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on Friday. A total of 130 services are run along the stretch on a normal day. On the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, a total of 22 services (11 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on March 14. A total of 106 services are run on normal weekdays along the stretch.

