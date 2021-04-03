Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar will topline Amazon's coming-of-age comedy Hot Pink. The show, which hails from Amazon Studios and Annapurna Pictures, has been created by Elisabeth Holm of Obvious Child fame, reported Deadline. Loosely inspired by Elana K Arnold's book "What Girls Are Made Of". Barry Jenkins Moves Overall TV Deal to HBO/HBO Max; Filmmaker Previously Had the First-Look Deal With Amazon.

The story follows Nina Faye, who was raised to believe that there is no such thing as unconditional love, meaning she will do anything for her boyfriend to prove her worthiness. But when he breaks up with her, Nina is lost and sets out to find out what the conditions of love really are. Citadel: Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall Join Russo Brothers’ Amazon Show.

Desiree Akhavan will direct and executive produce the pilot along with Holm, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Rebecca Green.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)